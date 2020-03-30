Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

