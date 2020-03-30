Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.30. 26,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,693. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,538,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

