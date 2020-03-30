Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $131.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.