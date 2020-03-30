Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Herman Miller worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

MLHR opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

