Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

