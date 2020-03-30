Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 42,314 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of SPX worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPX by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPX by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

