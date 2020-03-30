CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $937.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.14. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Storch Debra Von purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.