CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Update

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,395,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 27th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CCI traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 446,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.66. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

