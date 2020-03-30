Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Crocs from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

