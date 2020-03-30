Critical Comparison: Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) vs. Barings Corporate Investors (NASDAQ:MCI)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Barings Corporate Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 4.05 $22.94 million $1.41 7.18 Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Corporate Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Senior Capital and Barings Corporate Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barings Corporate Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.75%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Barings Corporate Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Barings Corporate Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 57.23% 8.63% 3.80% Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Barings Corporate Investors on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

