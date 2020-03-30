Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

CREE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cree will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $503,520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,518,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

