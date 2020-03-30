Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.
CREE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $503,520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,518,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.