Credit Suisse Group Lowers Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $33.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.04. 164,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

