Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 27th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

