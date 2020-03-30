CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

