CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CPAH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 56,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,095. CounterPath has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%.

In other news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 54.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

