Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.42.

COST traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,552. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.48 and its 200-day moving average is $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

