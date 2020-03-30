Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,367 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Corteva worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,937. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

