Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Corteva worth $353,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $17,881,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 622,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 504,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,937. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

