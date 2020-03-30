Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

CTVA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. 61,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,937. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

