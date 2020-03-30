Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,053 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Corning worth $31,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,054,000 after acquiring an additional 286,586 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 217,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,474. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

