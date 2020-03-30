Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,466. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

