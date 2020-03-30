Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 712 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.32. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.