Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,738 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. 264,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,892,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

