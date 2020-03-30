Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,583 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Toro by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

