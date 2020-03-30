Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,036 Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $33,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GGT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.