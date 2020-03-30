Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 390,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,308,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

