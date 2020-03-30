Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

