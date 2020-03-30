Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $8.06 on Monday, reaching $157.76. 1,533,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

