Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSOD. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a positive rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,985,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

