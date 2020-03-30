Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,507,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.