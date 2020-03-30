Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.78.
Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,507,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
