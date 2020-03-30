Contrasting CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) & CENT PUERTO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CEPU)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CLP alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CLP and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.89%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than CLP.

Volatility and Risk

CLP has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLP and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.94 billion 2.08 $594.39 million $0.23 39.22 CENT PUERTO S A/S $606.52 million 0.58 $182.34 million $0.99 2.35

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CLP pays out 247.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S 22.86% 13.81% 7.15%

Summary

CENT PUERTO S A/S beats CLP on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.