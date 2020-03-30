ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,355,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 1,783,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931,851. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after buying an additional 1,345,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after buying an additional 1,715,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

