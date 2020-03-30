Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,523 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $29,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Concho Resources by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after buying an additional 243,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXO. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.87.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. 57,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,075. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

