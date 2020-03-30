Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.20

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 6658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

