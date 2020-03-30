COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

CMPGY stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

