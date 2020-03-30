Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 27th total of 711,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of FIX opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

