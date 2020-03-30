Colony Group LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $143.47 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

