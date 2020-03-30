Colony Group LLC Invests $320,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,360. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

