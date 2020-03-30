Colony Group LLC Invests $293,000 in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $17,926,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

