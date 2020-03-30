Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,032,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

AAPL stock opened at $247.74 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

