Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,803,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 27th total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

