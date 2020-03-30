CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 9,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,722. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.