CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $194.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

CME Group stock opened at $171.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

