Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.12.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cloudera by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

