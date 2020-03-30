Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CIZN opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Citizens has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -0.03.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Citizens by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

