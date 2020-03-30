Citigroup Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $27.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.56.
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
