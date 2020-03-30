Citigroup Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $27.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

