Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Cintas worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

