Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Nomura

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Nomura from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. 21,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,979. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $178,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,481 shares of company stock worth $1,801,746. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

