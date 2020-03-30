Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $79,960.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $83,640.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

