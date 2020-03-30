Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of CDTX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.